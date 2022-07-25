Physics Curriculum Development workshop begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, July 25: To bring the desired transformation in academic curriculum through NEP 2020, the weeklong workshop on 'Physics Curriculum Development' (CCD) began on Monday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The workshop is being organized by PG Department of Physics and the inaugural function of program was presided over by Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, who was the chief patron on the occasion.
Registrar NIT, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Dean R&C, Prof. MF Wani and Dean Academics, Prof. Najeeb-ud-Din are patrons of the workshop.
Addressing the gathering, Director NIT, Prof. Sehgal said such workshops on curriculum are need of the hour. They have multiple benefits and are vital for achieving long-term goals of New Education Policy 2020," he said.
Director NIT welcomed the guests and appreciated the Physics Department for taking a lead role in revamping the curriculum of Physics at NIT Srinagar. He also emphasised that there should be multiple entry-exit options besides the introduction of new and applied courses.
"Our Physics department is the first in Jammu and Kashmir to roll out NEP- 2020 from the academic session 2022 onward, under the visionary leadership of Prof Shah, Head Department of Physics. It is a positive beginning and we will provide every support for establishment of laboratories," he said.
In his message, Institute's Registrar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said NEP 2020 is a revolutionary initiative undertaken by the government of India for a complete overhaul in higher education.
He said NEP, 2020 is student-oriented and aims at the holistic development of students to create better citizens with high ethical and moral standards apart from subject knowledge. It is a tool to transform the country into a ‘knowledge destination’, Prof. Bukhari said.