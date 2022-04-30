Pickpockets on prowl

Rafia Rashid, a bank employee said she was travelling in a Tata mini-bus where the pickpockets stole her purse.

“The purse was in my bag. I was shocked to see bag without purse when I opened it after alighting from the vehicle. The purse contained Rs 30,000, ATM cards, employee card, credit card, and the keys of the locker,” she said. Rafia added that before boarding the vehicle, she had checked her bag and the purse was present there.