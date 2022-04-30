Pickpockets on prowl

Srinagar, Apr 30: Pickpockets stole a purse of a woman while travelling in public transport from Dalgate to Pantha Chowk here.
Rafia Rashid, a bank employee said she was travelling in a Tata mini-bus where the pickpockets stole her purse.
“The purse was in my bag. I was shocked to see bag without purse when I opened it after alighting from the vehicle. The purse contained Rs 30,000, ATM cards, employee card, credit card, and the keys of the locker,” she said. Rafia added that before boarding the vehicle, she had checked her bag and the purse was present there.
“It is the work of some pickpockets. I have informed police and hope they will probe the issue and nab the culprit,” she said.