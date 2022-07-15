Plan finalised for Har Ghar Tiranga programme in Srinagar

At the outset, the DC said the programme, which is being held from August 11 to August 16, 2022, is aimed at invoking a feeling of patriotism among the citizens and promoting a sense of respect for the symbols of Independence. The DC stressed upon the Officers to ensure all necessary arrangements are put in place well in advance to make the programme a success.

On the occasion, the DC asked the District heads of all the Departments to submit department-wise requisitions for National flags to District Tiranga Centre which has been set up in the DC office for collection and stocking of the National flags for proper distribution among all the participant departments/ stakeholders. He also enjoined upon them to deposit contributions of employees in the relevant account head. During the meeting, Nodal officers for smooth observation of the event were also nominated respectively for residential, institutional and vehicular means.