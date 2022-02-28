Plan for macadamisation of roads in Srinagar reviewed

The DC chairing a meeting of officers to review the action plan for proposed developmental works under NABARD for year 2022-23 in the district.

During the meeting a detailed discussion was held with regard to formulation and submission of a plan under NABARD component by R&B, PHE and Irrigation and Flood Control in congruence with the developmental needs of the district. The DC directed the concerned departments and executing agencies to expedite the work for timely completion of all projects. He stressed on regular monitoring of works and asked the officers to follow deadlines and complete the work within a given time-frame.