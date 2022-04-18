Plane stopped at Srinagar airport after ‘hoax’ bomb call

Srinagar, April 18: A hoax bomb call led to the halting of a flight at Srinagar International airport on Monday evening, officials said.
Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that a telephone call was received informing about the presence of a bomb in a GoAir flight.
Without taking any chances, the flight was halted, the officer said, adding that nothing was found on searching the plane. Later, flight operations resumed at the airport, he said. As for the prank caller, the officer said that it has been traced to New Delhi.
However, he said that the phone is switched off since the hoax call. "Further investigations are underway," the officer added.