Plane stopped at Srinagar airport after ‘hoax’ bomb call

The GoAir flight, which was scheduled to return to Delhi, was stopped at the Srinagar airport after a manager of another private airline got the call about a bomb on the plane, the officials said.
File Photo of Srinagar airport
Srinagar, April 18: A hoax bomb call led to the halting of a flight at Srinagar International airport on Monday evening, officials said.

Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that a telephone call was received informing about the presence of a bomb in a GoAir flight.

Without taking any chances, the flight was halted, the officer said, adding that nothing was found on searching the plane. Later, flight operations resumed at the airport, he said. As for the prank caller, the officer said that it has been traced to New Delhi.

However, he said that the phone is switched off since the hoax call. "Further investigations are underway," the officer added.

