Plantation drive held at Islamia College

Srinagar, Apr 1: Post Graduate Department of Botany of Islamia College of Science and Commerce Srinagar organised plantation drive.
Principal of the College Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir highlighted importance of plantation drive for clean environment. He appreciated the effort made by Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Ganaie Head, PG Department of Botany for planting different kinds of saplings of Deodar species. Ginkgo biloba commonly called as Ginkgo was planted by the Principal. Dr. Showkat Ahmad Beigh and Dr. Sheikh Javaid from the PG Department of Botany laid emphases about the importance of trees and plants.
Teaching faculty assisted the gardeners in planting about 250 saplings. Besides students, senior faculty members planted saplings of Deodar plants at Botanical Garden around playground, Library, Examination and Computer Application Lawns with an active coordination and participation of the gardeners from PG Department of Botany.