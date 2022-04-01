Plantation drive held at Islamia College

Principal of the College Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir highlighted importance of plantation drive for clean environment. He appreciated the effort made by Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Ganaie Head, PG Department of Botany for planting different kinds of saplings of Deodar species. Ginkgo biloba commonly called as Ginkgo was planted by the Principal. Dr. Showkat Ahmad Beigh and Dr. Sheikh Javaid from the PG Department of Botany laid emphases about the importance of trees and plants.