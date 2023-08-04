Playing of jingles on loud speakers by SMC’s garbage collection vehicles irk people

Srinagar, Aug 4: Residents of various areas of the summer capital have expressed resentment against playing of jingles through high-pitch loudspeakers in early morning by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) vehicles.
The jingles are played to alert residents about the arrival of garbage collection vehicles. However, residents said that the “noise is too loud and disruptive”.
The jingle, which goes “Sun Lo Bhaiya, Sun Lo Bhabhi, Sun Lo Amma Ji, Kachre Wali Gaadi Mei Sab Kachra Daalo Ji”, including other songs are causing a disturbance for many residents in early morning hours.
"The jingles are played very loud causing inconvenience to us,” said one of the residents from Downtown Srinagar.
Another resident said that the noise is especially disruptive for people who have young children. "My children are scared of the noise," she said. "They think it is a monster or something. It is really stressful for the elders too.”
Residents said that they are willing to compromise, “but we want noise levels to be reduced.” "We don't mind playing jingles, but they just need to be turned down a bit."
The vans, operated by SMC pick up garbage from various parts of the city in the early morning.
Meanwhile, officials said that they are aware of the complaints and are looking into ways to reduce the noise level. However, they also said that the jingles are necessary to alert residents about the arrival of garbage collection vehicles.
"We have to play the jingles so that people know that garbage collection vehicles are coming. Otherwise, people might not put their garbage out on time," they said.
The jingles are part of the government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign, which aim to promote cleanliness and hygiene in the country. While the initiative has been well-received by some residents, the noise has become a source of inconvenience for others.
Earlier, Nazir Ahmad Baba, Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC told Greater Kashmir that through these Jingles and songs, people get to know about the arrival of garbage vans.