Playing of jingles on loud speakers by SMC’s garbage collection vehicles irk people

The jingles are played to alert residents about the arrival of garbage collection vehicles. However, residents said that the “noise is too loud and disruptive”.

The jingle, which goes “Sun Lo Bhaiya, Sun Lo Bhabhi, Sun Lo Amma Ji, Kachre Wali Gaadi Mei Sab Kachra Daalo Ji”, including other songs are causing a disturbance for many residents in early morning hours.

"The jingles are played very loud causing inconvenience to us,” said one of the residents from Downtown Srinagar.