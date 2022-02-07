PM-JAY SEHAT scheme|‘All ration card holders of Srinagar to get Golden Cards’

The DC directed the FCS&CA officers to work in proper coordination with the State Health Agency of Ayushman Bharat and District Coordinator CSC to ensure every Ration card holder is provided the Golden Card at the earliest.

Highlighting the objectives of the scheme, the DC said the PM-JAY SEHAT scheme is aimed to provide free of cost Medical treatment to any sick person or his family members.

The DC said, If any member of the family is suffering from any disease, he/she can get up to Rs 5 lakh treatment in any designated Government or empanelled private hospital for free. The government will bear the treatment, medicine expenses, operation expenses and various types of expenses under the scheme.