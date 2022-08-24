Poetry book by Zehwah Zahoor released at DPS Srinagar

The book of Two Empty Commas is an anthology of pan-genre poems written by the 18-year-old Zehwa Zahoor who is also the alumni of DPS Srinagar. The poems in the book are written in different styles, like free verse, rhymed poetry, haiku etc. The title of the book is unique and quite literal and “The Book of two empty commas” is a reference that the author guides its readers to. The motivation behind the title is simple— a writer writes a piece of work but can never dictate its readers what or what not to discern from it, its wholly and solely upto the reader to decide what they want to discern from it, especially for poetry.

The author in her speech said, “The poems were not written with the intent of publishing a book, but were written as a free expression of the observations and emotions experienced. As I wrote more and more, the poems compiled and with the encouragement of my teachers, It occurred to me that I shall consider publishing it. But, it was made possible only with the support of Dhar Sir, and the school management. The only commonality in all of the poems would just be that all of them are raw in their delivery.”