Police arrest 2 thieves, recover stolen items

Srinagar, Apr 15: Police today arrested two thieves who had snatched a bag of a tourist at Bishember Nagar on April 12
In a statement, police spokesperson said the arrest was made in connection with investigation of case FIR No 17/23 U/S 392 IPC of Police Station Khanyar, in which an old aged tourist lady was robbed by two bike borne thieves at Bishember Nagar April 12 evening.
“In this connection, two accused persons namely Mohammad Asif S/O Faiz Hussain R/O Shahdara Sharief Rajouri and Mohammad Younis Tass S/O Wazir Hussian R/O Thanamandi Rajouri have been arrested in the case. Upon their disclosure, stolen property has been recovered. A gas cylinder & a fresh tyre, suspected to be stolen, has also been recovered from their possession. Investigations are underway in the instant case. The accused persons remain under custody. CCTV footage played a huge role in this investigation leading to catching of thieves. Public is requested to install CCTV cameras as they help in detecting and solving crimes,” police said.