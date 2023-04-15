Police arrest 2 thieves, recover stolen items

“In this connection, two accused persons namely Mohammad Asif S/O Faiz Hussain R/O Shahdara Sharief Rajouri and Mohammad Younis Tass S/O Wazir Hussian R/O Thanamandi Rajouri have been arrested in the case. Upon their disclosure, stolen property has been recovered. A gas cylinder & a fresh tyre, suspected to be stolen, has also been recovered from their possession. Investigations are underway in the instant case. The accused persons remain under custody. CCTV footage played a huge role in this investigation leading to catching of thieves. Public is requested to install CCTV cameras as they help in detecting and solving crimes,” police said.