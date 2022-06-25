Police arrest 3 pickpockets

Srinagar, June 25: Police today arrested three pickpockets here and recovered stolen cash and documents from their possession.
In a statement, police spokesperson said Police Post Hazratbal received a written complaint from Sarfraz Ahmad Haroon son of Nazir Ahmad Haroon resident of Dhobhigat Hazratbal to the effect that some pickpockets had stolen his cash and some essential documents.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR 85/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Nigeen and investigation was initiated.
“During the course of investigation, investigating team by using all available means were able to arrest three pickpockets who have been identified as Bilal Ahmed Panoo son of Gh Mohd Panoo resident of Palhalan Pattan, Fidah Ahmad Khanday son of Gh Mohd Khanday resident of Parihaspora Pattan and Bilal Ahmad Sofi son of Bashir Ahmad Sofi resident of Dal Colony Bemina,” the statement said.
Stolen cash and documents have also been recovered from their possession.
“Community members have applauded the efforts made by the Police in solving the case. Our consistent actions against the anti-social elements shall re-assure community members that Police has resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any criminal activities,” it added.