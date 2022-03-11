Police arrest 4 notorious drug peddlers in Srinagar

In a statement, police spokesperson said, “a police party of Police Station Kothi Bagh at a checkpoint established at Lal Chowk intercepted two suspicious persons identified as Sajad Ahmed Beigh son of Abdul Hamid Beigh resident of Aluchibagh and Aamir Mir son of Mohd Ashraf Mir resident of Mujgund. During checking, officers were able to recover 21.5 gms of brown sugar like substance from their possession.”

Meanwhile, acting on specific information, another drug peddler was arrested by a police party of Police Station Kothibagh at a checkpoint established in their jurisdiction. “He has been identified as Farooq Ahmed Shah son of Ghulam Qadir Shah resident of Rawalpora Shopian and recovered 25 gms of heroin like substance from his possession,” the statement said.