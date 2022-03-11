Police arrest 4 notorious drug peddlers in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 11: Police today said it arrested four notorious drug peddlers here and recovered contraband substances.
Besides, cash amount of Rs 1.25 lacs believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime was also recovered.
In a statement, police spokesperson said, “a police party of Police Station Kothi Bagh at a checkpoint established at Lal Chowk intercepted two suspicious persons identified as Sajad Ahmed Beigh son of Abdul Hamid Beigh resident of Aluchibagh and Aamir Mir son of Mohd Ashraf Mir resident of Mujgund. During checking, officers were able to recover 21.5 gms of brown sugar like substance from their possession.”
Meanwhile, acting on specific information, another drug peddler was arrested by a police party of Police Station Kothibagh at a checkpoint established in their jurisdiction. “He has been identified as Farooq Ahmed Shah son of Ghulam Qadir Shah resident of Rawalpora Shopian and recovered 25 gms of heroin like substance from his possession,” the statement said.
“Meanwhile, a police party of Police Station Karal Khud at a checkpoint established at SRTC bridge intercepted a suspicious person identified as Ghulam Nabi Bhat son of Abdul Gani Bhat resident of Bagi Dilawar Khan Shamsipora Babdem. During checking, officers were able to recover (10 bottles & 30 tablets) of banned psychotropic substances, 50 gram of charas like substance & cash amount of Rs 1,20,500 believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime from his possession,” the statement added.
“They have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” the statement added.