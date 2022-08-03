Police arrest 5 accused in woman’s murder at Nundresh Colony

In a statement, police spokesperson said on June 6, Police Station Batamaloo received an information through reliable sources to the effect that at Nundresh Colony-B Bemina one woman namely Tasleema Bano, (Aged 38 years) wife of Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar R/O Nundresh Colony B Bemina Srinagar has died at her In-laws house in suspicious condition and was taken to SMHS Srinagar where doctors brought her dead.

The statement said upon reception of this information, a report has been entered into the daily dairy of Police Station Batamaloo vide GD No.30 dated 27-06-2022 and proceedings under section 174 Cr.PC initiated .