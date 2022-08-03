Police arrest 5 accused in woman’s murder at Nundresh Colony

Srinagar, Aug 3: Police today arrested five persons in the murder of a woman at Nundresh Colony Bemina here in June this year.
In a statement, police spokesperson said on June 6, Police Station Batamaloo received an information through reliable sources to the effect that at Nundresh Colony-B Bemina one woman namely Tasleema Bano, (Aged 38 years) wife of Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar R/O Nundresh Colony B Bemina Srinagar has died at her In-laws house in suspicious condition and was taken to SMHS Srinagar where doctors brought her dead.
The statement said upon reception of this information, a report has been entered into the daily dairy of Police Station Batamaloo vide GD No.30 dated 27-06-2022 and proceedings under section 174 Cr.PC initiated .
“During questioning, some suspects, particularly her in-laws were brought to this Police Station for questioning. However, a report from Pathology department received and has been submitted that after the perusal of complete postmortem examination, the doctors’ team are of the opinion that the findings are consistent with death due to Asphyxia (Smothering). Upon this, case FIR No. 109/ 2022 U/S 302 stands registered and investigation was set into motion,” it said.
The statement said that, “upon this five suspected persons including three females and two males identified as:- Hafeeza Begum W/o Ghulam Qadir Dar, Sumiyaa W/o Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, Siaqa W/o Yasir Ahmad Dar, Parvaiz Ahmad Dar S/o Gh Qadir Dar, Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar S/o Gh Qadir Dar, all residents of NR Colony Bemina from the deceased's in-laws were arrested in the instant case and further investigation in the instant case is still going on.”
“General public is requested to come forward if they have information about this case and thereby cooperating and fulfilling their civil duty, this will greatly help in the investigation of this heinous crime against women,” it added.