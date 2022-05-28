Police arrest 5 gamblers in Srinagar

In a statement, police spokesperson said following an input about gambling activities, a police party of PS Khanyar raided a gambling site at Chola Mohalla Khanyar and arrested two gamblers. “They have been identified as Arif Ahmad Chola resident of Aram Masjid Khanyar and Arshid Ahmad Mir resident of Konakhan. Officers have seized stake money of Rs 12,300 playing cards and 4 mobile phones from the gamblers. However, 4 gamblers namely Shabir Ahmad Chola, Hilal Ahmad Chola both residents of Chola Mohalla, Gowher Ahmad Halwai resident of Anderwari Naidkadal and Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Eidgah managed to flee from the spot. Efforts are on to nab the absconding gamblers,” the statement said.