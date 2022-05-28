Police arrest 5 gamblers in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 28: Acting tough against social crimes, Police have arrested five gamblers in two separate actions and seized stake money from their possession.
In a statement, police spokesperson said following an input about gambling activities, a police party of PS Khanyar raided a gambling site at Chola Mohalla Khanyar and arrested two gamblers. “They have been identified as Arif Ahmad Chola resident of Aram Masjid Khanyar and Arshid Ahmad Mir resident of Konakhan. Officers have seized stake money of Rs 12,300 playing cards and 4 mobile phones from the gamblers. However, 4 gamblers namely Shabir Ahmad Chola, Hilal Ahmad Chola both residents of Chola Mohalla, Gowher Ahmad Halwai resident of Anderwari Naidkadal and Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Eidgah managed to flee from the spot. Efforts are on to nab the absconding gamblers,” the statement said.
During the preliminary investigation, the arrested gamblers revealed that stake money of more than Rs 2 lakh was taken along by the escaped gamblers. “Similarly, in another action, officers from PS Bemina raided a gambling site near JVC Hospital and arrested 3 gamblers. They have been identified as Mukhtar Ah Fafoo resident of Boatman Colony, Amir Ah Kahloo and Shakeel Ahmad Misri both residents of Mansoor Coloney. Officers have seized stake money of Rs 3,450 and playing cards from the gamblers.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation initiated,” the statement added.