Police arrest 7th accused in recruitment fraud

Srinagar, Sep 12: Police today arrested seventh accused in the recently unearthed recruitment scam.
In a statement, police said a complaint was filed at Police Station Kothibagh on 31.08.2022 by one Anayatullah Dar S/o Abdul Salam Dar R/o Gund Jafar Lalan Anantnag, in which it was alleged that one Bashir Ahmad Gagloo in lieu of financial considerations made false promises of arranging jobs in Jammu and Kashmir Bank and deceived many people, looting their hard earned money of many aspiring candidates.
“Soon after, FIR No. 73/2022 U/S 420, 468, 120-B IPC was lodged at Police Station Kothibagh and investigation was set into motion. During investigation some letter pads were seized from the accused and subsequently after obtaining the CDRs, bank statements of the accused persons a prima facie case of fraud was established leading to arrest of the following accused: Bashir Ahmad Gagloo S/o Late Ab Aziz R/o Kursoo Ghat Padshahibagh Srinagar-(Running business of Houseboats), Manzoor Ahmad Ganie S/o Gh Ahmad R/o Barsoo Ganderbal-(Property Dealer), Ab Rashid Sheikh S/o Ali Mohammad R/o Haran Ganderbal A/P Gousia Colony Bemina Srinagar-(Govt Employee-PDD as Telephone Operator), Mohammad Abdullah Mir S/o Ab Gaffar R/o Shilwat Sumbal Bandipora-(Owner of Milk Factory “TAHOOR”), Nazir Ahmad Ganie S/o Ab Majeed R/o Divsar Kulgam-(Property Dealer)
Ashiq Hussain Baba S/o Sharief Uddin Baba R/o Babagund Rafiabad Dangiwacha Baramulla-(Govt Employee-JKPSC as orderly), Peer Mohammad Ashraf S/o Peer Wali Mohammad R/o Shangus Nowgam Anantnag-(Retired Govt Master),” the statement said.
“It is pertinent to mention that all the accused persons were hand-in-glove with each other and with some other touts of Jammu province as well as with some outside UT of J&K also.
SSP Srinagar, looking at the sensitivity of the case, constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by SDPO Kothibagh alongwith 6 members for concluding the investigation on fast track basis and on merits,” the statement added.