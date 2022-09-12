Police arrest 7th accused in recruitment fraud

In a statement, police said a complaint was filed at Police Station Kothibagh on 31.08.2022 by one Anayatullah Dar S/o Abdul Salam Dar R/o Gund Jafar Lalan Anantnag, in which it was alleged that one Bashir Ahmad Gagloo in lieu of financial considerations made false promises of arranging jobs in Jammu and Kashmir Bank and deceived many people, looting their hard earned money of many aspiring candidates.

“Soon after, FIR No. 73/2022 U/S 420, 468, 120-B IPC was lodged at Police Station Kothibagh and investigation was set into motion. During investigation some letter pads were seized from the accused and subsequently after obtaining the CDRs, bank statements of the accused persons a prima facie case of fraud was established leading to arrest of the following accused: Bashir Ahmad Gagloo S/o Late Ab Aziz R/o Kursoo Ghat Padshahibagh Srinagar-(Running business of Houseboats), Manzoor Ahmad Ganie S/o Gh Ahmad R/o Barsoo Ganderbal-(Property Dealer), Ab Rashid Sheikh S/o Ali Mohammad R/o Haran Ganderbal A/P Gousia Colony Bemina Srinagar-(Govt Employee-PDD as Telephone Operator), Mohammad Abdullah Mir S/o Ab Gaffar R/o Shilwat Sumbal Bandipora-(Owner of Milk Factory “TAHOOR”), Nazir Ahmad Ganie S/o Ab Majeed R/o Divsar Kulgam-(Property Dealer)