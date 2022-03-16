Police arrest fraudster at Bemina

In a statement, police spokesperson said on March 16, Police Station Bemina received a complaint from project manager Geo Vista Technologies Pvt Ltd stating therein that they have been assigned the task of conducting door-to-door survey to facilitate Digital door numbering plates to individual households in Srinagar.

“However it came to notice that some frauds are collecting Rs 100 from households for issuing the said Digital numbering plates. He further stated that the said agency has not authorised any individual to collect the money as the project is free of cost and this mischief is being done to disrepute their company and Srinagar smart City project,” it added.