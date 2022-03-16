Police arrest fraudster at Bemina

Srinagar, Mar 16: Police arrested a fraudster involved in collecting money from public on pretext of issuing digital door number plates here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said on March 16, Police Station Bemina received a complaint from project manager Geo Vista Technologies Pvt Ltd stating therein that they have been assigned the task of conducting door-to-door survey to facilitate Digital door numbering plates to individual households in Srinagar.
“However it came to notice that some frauds are collecting Rs 100 from households for issuing the said Digital numbering plates. He further stated that the said agency has not authorised any individual to collect the money as the project is free of cost and this mischief is being done to disrepute their company and Srinagar smart City project,” it added.
It said on receipt of this information, a case vide FIR No. 13/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Bemina and investigation was set into motion.
“During the course of investigation, police team succeeded in identifying the main accused person namely Munawar Rashid Khushoo son of Rashid Ahmad Khushoo resident of Firdous Colony Bemina and was subsequently arrested in the instant case. Further investigation in the case is going on and more arrests are expected,” it said.
“General public is once again advised to be aware of such scams and not to fell prey to fraudsters and report any such suspicious or fraudulent activity as early as possible,” it added.