Police arrest fraudster in job scam

Srinagar, Sep 10: Police today arrested a fraudster involved in job scam here.
“One more fraudster namely Ashiq Hussain Baba R/o Seeloo Babagund Baramulla arrested in Job promise fraud case of Kothibagh Police Station. He is working as orderly in JKPSC. He is the 6th person to be arrested in this case. Due to larger ramifications, SIT formed to investigate this case,” Srinagar police tweeted.
The members of the SIT are SHO Kothi Bagh Muhammad Ishaq, SHO Maisuma Tariq Ahmad Wani, IO Kothi Bagh Kothi Bagh, Reader to SDPO Kothi Bagh Ghulam Ahmad, ASI Bashir Ahmad of Kothi Bagh, Reader to SP East, HC Zahoor Ahmad respectively.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal told Greater Kashmir that, “the SIT has been formed since the case is complex and has larger ramifications.”
“We will investigate all angles. People must report all such people who promise jobs in lieu of money, financial favours,” the SSP added.