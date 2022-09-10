Police arrest fraudster in job scam

The members of the SIT are SHO Kothi Bagh Muhammad Ishaq, SHO Maisuma Tariq Ahmad Wani, IO Kothi Bagh Kothi Bagh, Reader to SDPO Kothi Bagh Ghulam Ahmad, ASI Bashir Ahmad of Kothi Bagh, Reader to SP East, HC Zahoor Ahmad respectively.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal told Greater Kashmir that, “the SIT has been formed since the case is complex and has larger ramifications.”

“We will investigate all angles. People must report all such people who promise jobs in lieu of money, financial favours,” the SSP added.