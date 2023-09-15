Police arrest journalist for alleged criminal conspiracy, extortion

Meanwhile, reacting to the arrest, PDP president and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, posted on X, “Majid Hyderi’s arrest late last night has exposed the nexus between conmen & certain intelligence agencies. He was dragged from his home like a wanted terrorist without following any legalities. “His mother & sister pleaded to see a warrant but this too was denied. This is how journalists who expose scams are accused of intimidation & defamation”.

Rebutting Mehbooba’s allegation, Srinagar police said on its official X post handle, “Family was clearly informed about the order of Hon’ble court regarding this. It is requested to kindly not fall prey to a misinformation campaign by vested interests”.