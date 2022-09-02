Police arrest rape accused

Srinagar, Sep 2: Police today arrested a person accused of raping a minor at Maloora area here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said, “on August 30, 2022, Police Station Shalteng received a complaint from Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh S/o Abdul Gaffar Sheikh R/o Maloora Srinagar stating therein that his minor daughter (name withheld) aged about 15/16 years was raped by one person namely Ajaz Ahmad Sheikh S/o Ghulam Nabi Sheikh R/o Khunmoh Zewan Srinagar.”
On receiving this complaint, a case FIR No. 24/2022 US 376, 506 IPC 3/4 POSCO Act was registered in Police Station Shelteng and investigation was set into motion.
“During the course of investigation, a Police Party of PS Shalteng acting swiftly, arrested the accused person involved in the crime today. Further investigation in the matter is going on,” the statement added.
“Community members are requested to cooperate with police in curbing social crimes in their neighborhood. They can share information pertaining to social crimes with police through *JKeCop app* as well as through Women Helpline Number *9596770601*. We reassure the community members that our efforts in curbing social crimes shall continue,” the statement added.