Police arrest rape accused at Galwanpora

Srinagar, Oct 24: Police today arrested a rape accused after hectic efforts within an hour of the incident at Galwanpora area of Hyderpora here.
“Police Station Sadder received a complaint from a lady that her minor daughter has been raped by one accused namely Shahid Ahmad S/o Shabir Ahmad Bhat R/o Galwanpora Hyderpora. To this affect case FIR No. 103/22 under sections 3/4 of POCSO act and 363,376,506 of IPC was registered in Saddar Police station and an investigation was set into motion. After hectic efforts and multiples raids the accused was arrested within one hour by a special team led by SHO Sadar, Inspector Mudassir Nazar under the supervision of SP south Lakshya Sharma IPS,” police spokesperson said in a statement.
“Further investigation in the case is underway. Accused will be produced in court for further police remand tomorrow,” it added.