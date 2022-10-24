Police arrest rape accused at Galwanpora

“Police Station Sadder received a complaint from a lady that her minor daughter has been raped by one accused namely Shahid Ahmad S/o Shabir Ahmad Bhat R/o Galwanpora Hyderpora. To this affect case FIR No. 103/22 under sections 3/4 of POCSO act and 363,376,506 of IPC was registered in Saddar Police station and an investigation was set into motion. After hectic efforts and multiples raids the accused was arrested within one hour by a special team led by SHO Sadar, Inspector Mudassir Nazar under the supervision of SP south Lakshya Sharma IPS,” police spokesperson said in a statement.