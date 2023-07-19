Police arrest stabbing accused in Srinagar

In a tweet, Srinagar Police said that they arrested the accused along with the weapon of offense.

"One accused namely Kaiser Ahmad Bhat(28) S/o Khursheed Ahmad Bhat R/o Nagbal, Ganderbal arrested for stabbing a youth with knife at Eidgah area. Accused has history of stone pelting. Weapon of offence has also been recovered. FIR no 99/2023 u/s 323, 341, 307 IPC in Safakadal PS," read the tweet.