Police arrest stabbing accused in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 19: Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested an accused allegedly involved in stabbing a youth in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

In a tweet, Srinagar Police said that they arrested the accused along with the weapon of offense. 

"One accused namely Kaiser Ahmad Bhat(28) S/o Khursheed Ahmad Bhat R/o Nagbal, Ganderbal arrested for stabbing a youth with knife at Eidgah area. Accused has history of stone pelting. Weapon of offence has also been recovered. FIR no 99/2023 u/s 323, 341, 307 IPC in Safakadal PS," read the tweet.

