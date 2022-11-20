Police arrest three hybrid terrorists in Srinagar outskirts: Officials

Srinagar, Nov 20: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three hybrid terrorists in Shalteng area of Srinagar with a huge arms consignment, officials said.
Kashmir Zone Police, in a tweet, said that the trio was arrested in a joint operation.
"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid militants along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar. Investigation is going on. Further details shall follow," the police said.
Police have registered a case and started investigations.