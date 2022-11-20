Srinagar

Police arrest three hybrid terrorists in Srinagar outskirts: Officials

Three AK rifles, two pistols, nine magazines and 200 rounds recovered from them
Arms recovered from trio (Representative pic)
Arms recovered from trio (Representative pic) GNS
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 20: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three hybrid terrorists in Shalteng area of Srinagar with a huge arms consignment, officials said.

Kashmir Zone Police, in a tweet, said that the trio was arrested in a joint operation.

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid militants along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar. Investigation is going on. Further details shall follow," the police said. 

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

arrests
arms

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com