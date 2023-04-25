Police arrest three persons for assaulting two boys in Srinagar's Eidgah

In a tweet, Srinagar police said that they have recovered weapon of offence from the accused.

"02 boys in Eidgah park were severely beaten & injured by some persons today, 03 accused persons namely 1. Ahrar Sidiq Najar 2. Atif Zaffar Wani 3. Haseeb Ahmad Mir all from Wanganpora are arrested by police teams. FIR registered in Safakadal police station, weapon of offence also recovered, " it said.