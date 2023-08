Srinagar Police, in a post on X, said that they arrested the two accused namely Abrar Shabir R/o Chadoora and Rahil Ali R/o Dalgate Srinagar for assaulting/injuring a polytechnic student with a sharp edged weapon.

"FIR No. 89/2023 registered in Bemina PS. Weapon of offence also recovered, " the police said.