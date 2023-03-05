Police arrest two persons for 'stalking, harassing' girl in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 05: Srinagar police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly stalking and harassing a girl in the Dal Gate area of the city. In a tweet, the police said that the two "eve-teasers", identified as Saqib Mehraj Sheikh and Faizan Yousuf Sheikh, were both residents of Kanidiver Hawal.
The police further added that a team led by DO Nehru Park Syed Faisal also seized the scooter used by the duo and an FIR has been registered.Earlier, a girl had alleged that the two stalkers harassed her on Saturday. The netizens had urged police for strict action against the duo after the incident was highlighted over social media.