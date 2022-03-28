Police ask auto drivers to close opaque cabins

“It recently came to notice of District Police Srinagar that auto rickshaws drivers make their passenger cabins completely opaque by fitting sheets and make them cabin like. It has come to our notice that such rickshaws are used to commit crimes,” Srinagar Police tweeted on Monday.

Senior police officials told Greater Kashmir that three wheelers are mostly used for thefts and transporting drugs. “We have seized some three wheelers that were used in thefts and drugs in the city,” a senior police officer said. He said Srinagar police started drive from Monday and “no three wheeler will be allowed with opaque cabins in the city.”