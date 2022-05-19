Police ask property owners to get verification of tenants done

GK NEWS NETWORK
Srinagar, May 18: In a bid to check heinous crimes in society, Police on Wednesday appealed property owners not to rent out their premises, rooms without obtaining details of their tenants.
In a statement, police said three criminals including a juvenile from Rafiabad Sopore sexually assaulted a minor girl at a rented house after kidnapping her at Malabagh area on city outskirts.
In this regard police today asked landlords to get the tenants verification done.
“In view of yesterday's kidnapping and sexual assault case, all are requested again to get tenant verification done. Here three criminal-minded persons from Rafiabad, Sopore were staying on rent in Malbagh area and landlord didn't do any tenant verification. He will also face legal action,” police tweeted.
Earlier also after the murder of an 85-year old woman by a non-local domestic help at Behrar Lal Bazar area of Srinagar, police had requested landlords to get the tenants’ verification done.