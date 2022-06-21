Police attach 5 residential houses in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 21: Acting tough against the supporters of terrorism, Police today attached five residential houses after obtaining legal sanctions from the competent authorities for willful harbouring of terrorists.
In a statement, police spokesperson said, “the investigations proved beyond doubt that these houses were used for purpose of terrorism and shelter, harbour was voluntarily, knowingly given by the member(s) of the house. Many attacks on civilians, security forced were conspired and planned by terrorists while using these houses as hideouts.”
“The attached five residential houses include properties involved in Case FIR No. 257/2020 PS Parimpora (02 houses), Case FIR No. 132/2021 PS Panthachowk, Case FIR No. 35/2021 PS Nowhatta, and Case FIR No. 02/2022 PS Zakoora. Some more such properties have been identified and any willful harbouring will be dealt under law,” it said.
“Citizens are once again requested not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which shall be liable to action under law including attachment proceedings. In case of any forced/coercive entry by terrorists into any house, the matter should be brought to the notice of Police immediately,” it added.