Police bust car lifting gang at Nowgam

The statement said from their possession four stolen vehicles were recovered which includes Alto 800Car, Santro Car, 1 Tata mobile, 1 Alto K10. “It is pertinent to mention that FIR No 05/2022, FIR No 07/2022 and FIR No.17/2022 were already registered in PS Nowgam regarding thefts of these cars. Srinagar Police again requests all its citizens to install High Security Number Plates on all vehicles to prevent such thefts and in case if theft happens, it is relatively easier to trace stolen car,” the statement said.