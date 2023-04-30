Srinagar

Police bust car lifting gang in Srinagar

3 thieves arrested, 7 cars recovered in scrap form
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar, Apr 30: Police today busted a car lifting gang operating in the summer capital.

In a statement, police said during the last eight months, some car lifters had stolen seven Maruti 800/Wagon R vehicles during Friday prayers and other religious occasions from Dargah Hazratbal.

“In order to crack these theft cases, a team was constituted by the SSP Srinagar comprising SHO Nigeen, DO Hazratbal headed by SDPO Zakoora under the supervision of SP Hazratbal. The investigation team analysed various CCTV footages  and finally arrested the three accused  persons Aijaz Ahmad Dar @Irshad  s/o Gh.Mohd.Dar R/ o Waheedpora Ganderbal, Rameez Ahmad Ganie s/o Aziz Ganie R/o Aakhoonpora Haritar Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Kanna s/ o Sonaullah Kanna R/o  Sher Colony Sopore. All the seven Maruti/wagon R vehicles have been recovered from the accused related to which 7 FIRs had  been registered.

Since the accused have been breaking /dismantling the said stolen vehicles  into scrap/ pieces immediately after committing the theft as a part of their modus operandi, all the vehicles recovered were in scrap form. The accused were involved in 7 FIRs: 142/2022 u/s 379 IPC,  143/2022  u/s 379 IPC, 146/2022 u/s 379 IPC, 151/2022 u/s 379 IPC, 24/2023 u/s 379 IPC, 37/2023 u/s 379 IPC, 41/2023 u/s 379 IPC all of  Police Station Nigeen. Further investigation is on and more recoveries are expected,” the statement said.

