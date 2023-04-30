Police bust car lifting gang in Srinagar

In a statement, police said during the last eight months, some car lifters had stolen seven Maruti 800/Wagon R vehicles during Friday prayers and other religious occasions from Dargah Hazratbal.

“In order to crack these theft cases, a team was constituted by the SSP Srinagar comprising SHO Nigeen, DO Hazratbal headed by SDPO Zakoora under the supervision of SP Hazratbal. The investigation team analysed various CCTV footages and finally arrested the three accused persons Aijaz Ahmad Dar @Irshad s/o Gh.Mohd.Dar R/ o Waheedpora Ganderbal, Rameez Ahmad Ganie s/o Aziz Ganie R/o Aakhoonpora Haritar Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Kanna s/ o Sonaullah Kanna R/o Sher Colony Sopore. All the seven Maruti/wagon R vehicles have been recovered from the accused related to which 7 FIRs had been registered.