Police bust gang of cattle thieves

Srinagar, Feb 8: Police today arrested four members of a gang involved in cattle theft at SafaKadal area here.
“During the intervening night of February 6, Police Station Safakadal received information regarding attempt of cattle theft at Takanwari area of Noor Bagh. On this SHO Police Station Safakadal Inspector OwaisGeelani with IC PP Noor Bagh PSI KawsarWani reached on spot where a large gathering had caught hold of the suspects,” police spokesperson said in a statement.
“Timely intervention of police saved the suspects from possible mob lynching.
The suspects who have been taken into custody are Manzoor Kumar son of Ab Salam, M Altaaf son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, both residents of Budgam, NazeerChopan son of RehmanChopan, IrfanKataria son of FarooqKataria both residents of Kangan.
A Tata Mobile JK01G 4980 was also seized,” it said.
“In this regard case FIR No. 18/2022 u/s 380/511 IPC has been registered. During initial questioning the suspects have admitted various cattle thefts in different area of Kashmir. The case is under investigation, more arrests and recoveries are expected. People of area hailed the swift action of police,” the statement added.