Police bust gang of thieves

Srinagar, Apr 18: Police today busted an inter-district gang of thieves operating in the summer capital.
Police spokesperson in a statement, on the intervening night of March 2 and 3 theft occurred at Rawatpora Baghat. “Accordingly Police Sation Sadder received an information that thieves barged into the house Abdul Rehman Rather S/O Mohd Shaban Rather R/o Rawathpora Baghat and decamped with jewellery and cash,on receipt of this FIR no 18/2023 u/S 457,380,411 IPC was registered in Police Station Sadder and investigation was set in motion,” police said.
“During the course of investigation the below mentioned accused persons were arrested. They were identified as Ab Qayoom Guroo S/o Mohd Shafi Guroo R/o Rabtar Gund Roshan Ganderbal, Nazakat Ahmad khan S/o Nazir Ahmad khan R/0 Tikeri Udhampur, Arif Ahmad Guroo @ Tasleem arif S/o Mohd Shafi R/o Rabtar Gund Roshan Ganderbal, Shareef Ahmad Guroo S/o Mohd Shafi R/O rabtar Gund roshan Ganderbal, Sameer Hussain S/o Gh Hussain R/o Sultanpora Pattan, 6.Asif Hussain Dar S/o Gh Hussain Dar R/0 Sultanpora Pattan, Shabaz Hussain Laway S/o Mohd Afzal Laway R/o Sultanpora Pattan, Ab Rashid Guroo S/o Sanullaha Guroo R/0 Rabtar Gund Roshan Ganderbal, .Arif Ahmad Garoo S/o Sanullaha Guroo R/0 Rabtar Gund Roshan
10.Mohd Haneef Guroo S/o Sanullaha Guroo r/o Rabtar Gund Roshan, Mohd Maqbool laway S/o Gh Mohd Laway R/0 Sultanpora Pattan,” Police said.
Police said stolen property 168 gms Gold (in the form of various jewellery items), cash Rs 70000 and two vehicles Belanoo Jk05H 4535, Alto Jk13 F 4524 and Pulsar Bike recovered from their possession, 72gms gold (consisting of jewellery items) Pertains to the mentioned FIR, rest Gold ornaments pertains to other thefts of Srinagar/other districts.
“Accused from serial No.1 to serial No. 4 are main thieves who committed Baghat theft,rest are receivers of stolen property. During investigation four main accused pertaining to the said case were arrested from the twin districts of south Kashmir (Naina Batapura Pulwama /Amono Kulgam).
Two accused namely Qayoom Ahmad Gurooo R/o Gund Rabitar Ganderbal and Nazakat Ahmad khan R/O Bathindi Jammu were arrested from Naina Batpura Pulwama and other two Tasleem Guroo and Arif Guroo r/o Gund rabitar Shadipora from Amono Kulgam . On their disclosure five more accused who were receivers of stolen property were arrested from Ganderbal and Baramulla districts in different raids,” Police said.
“One interesting fact about the gang is that it is being operated by three brothers from the same household, who closely coordinate these thefts in the areas of different districts and police Stations across the valley. Moreover, further investigation is going on to unearth more emerging facts,” the statement added.