Police bust gang of thieves

Police spokesperson in a statement, on the intervening night of March 2 and 3 theft occurred at Rawatpora Baghat. “Accordingly Police Sation Sadder received an information that thieves barged into the house Abdul Rehman Rather S/O Mohd Shaban Rather R/o Rawathpora Baghat and decamped with jewellery and cash,on receipt of this FIR no 18/2023 u/S 457,380,411 IPC was registered in Police Station Sadder and investigation was set in motion,” police said.

“During the course of investigation the below mentioned accused persons were arrested. They were identified as Ab Qayoom Guroo S/o Mohd Shafi Guroo R/o Rabtar Gund Roshan Ganderbal, Nazakat Ahmad khan S/o Nazir Ahmad khan R/0 Tikeri Udhampur, Arif Ahmad Guroo @ Tasleem arif S/o Mohd Shafi R/o Rabtar Gund Roshan Ganderbal, Shareef Ahmad Guroo S/o Mohd Shafi R/O rabtar Gund roshan Ganderbal, Sameer Hussain S/o Gh Hussain R/o Sultanpora Pattan, 6.Asif Hussain Dar S/o Gh Hussain Dar R/0 Sultanpora Pattan, Shabaz Hussain Laway S/o Mohd Afzal Laway R/o Sultanpora Pattan, Ab Rashid Guroo S/o Sanullaha Guroo R/0 Rabtar Gund Roshan Ganderbal, .Arif Ahmad Garoo S/o Sanullaha Guroo R/0 Rabtar Gund Roshan