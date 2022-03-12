Police bust inter-State drug mafia cartel in Srinagar

“Five drug peddlers identified as Tariq Ahmad Wango son of Ab Khaliq resident of Chinkral Mohalla, Manzoor Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Mohammad Iqbal Mir son of Noor Mohammad Mir, Tariq Ahmad Sofi son of Mohammad Afzal Sofi, all residents of Tengpora Byepass and Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh @Vicky son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Zaindar Mohalla, Srinagar have been arrested,” the statement said.

“During search, 35,000 Spasmoproxyvon capsules and amount of Rs 70,200 believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime was recovered from their possession. These peddlers were on move towards other districts for delivery of the illegal consignment. It is pertinent to mention here that drug peddler Tariq Ahmed Wango is already involved in six FIRs registered in different Police Stations of district Srinagar and was also lodged in Public Safety Act in 2019.”