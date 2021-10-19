Police constable allegedly hangs self to death in Srinagar's Shalimar

Quoting the sources, news agency GNS reported that one Bilal Ahmad Dobhi, son of Bashir Ahmad Dobhi working as constable in Armed Police wing was found hanging at his home. He was evacuated to SKIMS Soura in an unconscious condition where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival.

When contacted, a police official told GNS that it apparently seems a suicide case. A case has been registered in this regard for further investigation into the incident, the official said.