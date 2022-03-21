Police crack 2 theft cases in Srinagar | 3 accused persons arrested

Srinagar, Mar 21: Police have solved two theft cases by arresting three persons involved in the commission of crime and recovery of stolen property from their possession.
In a statement, police said Police Station Sherghari received a written complaint from Rizwan Ahmad Bhat of Haftchinar Srinagar stating therein that some thieves had entered into his premises and stolen battery bank cells of a mobile tower. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 38/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Sherghari and investigation was taken up.
“During investigation, one suspected person identified as Sahil Tariq Sheikh son of Tariq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Haftchinar was taken into custody. During questioning, the accused person confessed his crime and on his disclosure stolen property including 02 Battery Bank cells (600 AH), 01 Juice Box, 01 Filled Gas Cylinder, 01 LCD and 01 Inverter Battery have been recovered from his possession,” the statement said.
Moreover, Police Station Sherghari received one more complaint from Mehraj-ud-din Mir (shopkeeper) stating therein that during the intervening night of 20/21 March 2021 at Sarai Bala some burglars have looted his shop. In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 39/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Sherghari and investigation was initiated,” it said.
“During the course of investigation, one suspect person namely Mateen Ahmad Wani son of Khurshid Ahmad Wani resident of Nowshera was taken into custody. During questioning, he confessed his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure, stolen property including garments/dummies and other valuables with the initial valuation of more than Rs 2.50 lakh have been recovered from his possession. Vehicle bearing registration number JK01T-1480 used in the commission of crime has been seized and the driver has also been arrested,” the statement added.
Police said investigation in both the cases is underway and more recoveries are expected.