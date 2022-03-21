Police crack 2 theft cases in Srinagar | 3 accused persons arrested

In a statement, police said Police Station Sherghari received a written complaint from Rizwan Ahmad Bhat of Haftchinar Srinagar stating therein that some thieves had entered into his premises and stolen battery bank cells of a mobile tower. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 38/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Sherghari and investigation was taken up.

“During investigation, one suspected person identified as Sahil Tariq Sheikh son of Tariq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Haftchinar was taken into custody. During questioning, the accused person confessed his crime and on his disclosure stolen property including 02 Battery Bank cells (600 AH), 01 Juice Box, 01 Filled Gas Cylinder, 01 LCD and 01 Inverter Battery have been recovered from his possession,” the statement said.