Police crack car theft case

Srinagar, Feb 10: Police today cracked a car theft case with arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen vehicle.
In a statement, police spokesperson said a complaint was received at Rajbagh Police Station that a vehicle MarutiWagonR was stolen at Jawahar Nagar.
“During course of the investigation, based on digital evidences police zeroed in on a suspect. Today this suspected person namely Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah @99 S/o GhulamQadir Shah R/o near ZiyaratShareefKhanyar was arrested. Following his arrest, the stolen WagonR vehicle was also recovered on his instance,” the statement said.
“General public is advised to install High-security number plates for avoiding and tracing such vehicle thefts,” it added.