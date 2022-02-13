Police crack several theft cases in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 13: Police today cracked several theft cases in the summer capital with the arrest of five accused persons and recovery of stolen money and goods from them.
In a statement, police spokesperson said on February 10, Police Station Khanyar received information that a theft has taken place from donation box at Dastgeer Sahib (RA) Shrine by breaking lock of the donation box. A case under FIR no 05/2022 U/S 380, 427 of IPC was registered and investigation was taken up.
“During investigation of this case, technical means of investigation were employed. After obtaining initial leads about one of the accused, two teams were constituted at Police Station Khanyar under the supervision of Muhammad Yasser Parrey, SDPO Khanyar to nab the culprits. After consistent efforts, the first accused identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir@90 of Harden, Kupwara was apprehended from Lolab area of Kupwara on February 13,” the statement said. “The accused after initial examination confessed to the commission of offence in light of technical evidences.
He also disclosed about his another associate who was involved in the offence namely Jaffar Ahmad Mir of the same area of Kupwara. On their instance, cash amounting to Rs 8090 has been recovered so far relating to theft from donation box,” it said. It said moreover, during their sustained examination, the arrested accused confessed to commission of other thefts in Srinagar city. “Subsequently, three more suspects were arrested and stolen jewellery items worth lakhs were also recovered on their instance. Further Investigation in full swing and some more arrests and recoveries are likely,” it added.