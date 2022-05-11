Police crack theft case

Srinagar, May 11: Police today arrested a woman who was accused of stealing a gold bangle here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said on May 6, Police Station Shergarhi received a complaint from Jana wife of Muhammad Sultan Sheikh R/o Wathoora Chadoora Budgam that she alongwith her daughter travelled to Srinagar for treatment.
“While on way to doctor, a gold bangle that she was wearing was stolen probably by a woman near Bakshi Stadium. In this context, FIR No. 45/2022 U/S 379 IPC was registered and investigation set into motion. After strenuous efforts a woman (name withheld) was apprehended by Police Station Shergarhi, on questioning she admitted that she had stolen the gold bangle. On her instance the bangle was recovered from Chadoora and the arrest of the lady was affected. Further investigation is going on,” the statement said.