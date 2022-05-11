Police crack theft case

“While on way to doctor, a gold bangle that she was wearing was stolen probably by a woman near Bakshi Stadium. In this context, FIR No. 45/2022 U/S 379 IPC was registered and investigation set into motion. After strenuous efforts a woman (name withheld) was apprehended by Police Station Shergarhi, on questioning she admitted that she had stolen the gold bangle. On her instance the bangle was recovered from Chadoora and the arrest of the lady was affected. Further investigation is going on,” the statement said.