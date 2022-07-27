Police crack theft case at Pantha Chowk

In a statement, police spokesperson said, “Police Station Pantha Chowk during the investigation of Case FIR NO 55/22 U/S 397/IPC apprehended five thieves namely Suhail Ahmad Bhat @ Suhail Dentor R/o Zewan, Owais Ahmad Wani @ Guddu R/o Zewan, Owais Gul @ Bulky R/o Drang Bal Pampore, Akib Ahmad Wani @ Karnal R/o Zaffran colony ,Suhail Ahmad Ganie @ Suhail Pujj from whose questioning 17 stolen Mobile phones and one stolen Bike have been recovered.”