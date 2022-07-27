Police crack theft case at Pantha Chowk

Srinagar, July 26: Police today said it cracked al theft case at Pantha Chowk area here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said, “Police Station Pantha Chowk during the investigation of Case FIR NO 55/22 U/S 397/IPC apprehended five thieves namely Suhail Ahmad Bhat @ Suhail Dentor R/o Zewan, Owais Ahmad Wani @ Guddu R/o Zewan, Owais Gul @ Bulky R/o Drang Bal Pampore, Akib Ahmad Wani @ Karnal R/o Zaffran colony ,Suhail Ahmad Ganie @ Suhail Pujj from whose questioning 17 stolen Mobile phones and one stolen Bike have been recovered.”
“All modern means of investigation were employed in the investigation of the case leading to clues. Further investigation is going on,” it added.