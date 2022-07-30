Police crack theft case at Sarai Payeen

“During the course of investigation, the investigation team after examining technical evidences and CCTV footages near place of occurrence were able to identify one accused person namely Tahir Ahmad Mir @90 son of Sonaullah Mir resident of Harden Siver Khurhama Lolab Kupwara. Subsequently, after strenuous efforts he was arrested within two days. On his confession two more accused persons involved in commission of crime were also arrested. They have been identified as Jameela @ Jabeena wife of Tahir Ahmad Mir resident of resident of Harden Siver Khurhama Lolab Kupwara and Irshad Hussain Yattoo son of Muhammad Akbar Yattoo resident of Sultanpora Pattan Baramulla,” the statement added.

“On their disclosure, all the stolen property worth Rs. 6,50,000 including three Golden Neck Collar, one Golden Necklace, one Golden Pandey, six pairs of Golden Earrings, one bangle, and cash amount of 1,10,500 has been recovered from their possession. The investigation of the instant case is going on and more recoveries are expected,” the statement added.