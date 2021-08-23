Police crack theft case at Soura

In a statement, police spokesperson said Srinagar Police under the overall supervision of SP Hazratbal, Srinagar assisted by SDPO Hazratbal,SHOSoura and Incharge PP Ahmad Nagar (PatiAnchar) Soura Srinagar solved the theft case by arresting one woman within hours and recovery of stolen items worth more than 60 lakhs.

The statement said on August 21, 2021 a complainant namely Ghulam Jeelani Khan S/O Ghulam Mohi u Din Khan R/O KokerbaghMalbaghSoura Srinagar approached PP Ahmad Nagar along with a written application stating therein that some unknown persons have stolen golden ornaments from his residential house. Upon this information, a case FIR No. 91/2021 U/S 454, 380 IPC was registered in Police Station Soura and investigation was taken up.

“Acting upon this SSP Srinagar constituted a special investigating team consisting of Police party of PP AhmadnagarPatiAncharSoura led by I/C DO ASI Mohammad Amin along with SHO P/S Soura Inspector Tanvir Ahmad under supervision of SDPO HazratbalShafat Mohammad Najar- and overall supervision of SP HazratbalIrshadH.Rather,” it said.

“The investigating police team after sustained efforts including technical and utilising services of FSL zeroed in on one suspect lady and during sustained questioning the accused confessed her involvement in commission of the theft. On her disclosure a Golden necklace (Big), Sume, JumerBalwala, Ear rings heavy (01 pair), necklace (Small), Golden coins (2), Golden Biscuit (2), Golden Pen drive (1), Golden Rings (05), Chain heavy (1), Ear rings (small 03 Pairs & Silver ½), Amulet heavy (04), Watch wrist broken, Rolex watches,Tissot (03), Boxes small (04), Bag small (04) have been recovered from her possession,” the statement said.

“The lady was arrested in the instant case, whereas further investigation of the case is going on. Locals of the area have applauded the efforts of the Srinagar Police,” it added.