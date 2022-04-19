Police destroy poppy cultivation at Khunmoh

“Accordingly a police party consisting of personnel from Police post Khunmoh, SDPO Column and Panthachowk Police station alongwith revenue officials, led by SHO Panthachowk and Incharge Khunmoh post reached the spot and destroyed the illegally cultivated Poppy on a field measuring about 3 Kanals of land there. A case in this regards has been registered under FIR no 33/2022 u/s 8(b) of NDPS Act and investigation has started. The accused who did this cultivation have been identified and are absconding presently. Efforts are on to arrest them,” the statement added.