Police distributes Covid19 safety kits among people

SHO Police Station BatamalooInspAijaz Ahmad distributed Covid-19 safety kits including face masks, sanitizers, bottles of liquid hand washes and other sanitation products among the general public in Batamaloo Bus stand Srinagar. He advised the people to follow the guidelines/orders of government and advisories of health department regarding Covid-19. He further added that Srinagar Police has adopted this community policing initiative to make sure that people become aware about Covid appropriate behaviour.

"General public of the area have appreciated the role of Srinagar police while tackling pandemic COVID-19 from initial stage till now," police said in a statement.