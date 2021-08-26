Police distributes Covid19 safety kits among people at Parimpora

In a statement, police said SHO Police Station Parimpora Inspector Syed Junaid distributed Covid-19 safety kits including face masks, sanitizers, bottles of liquid hand washes among the general public at ParimporaChowk.

He advised the people to follow the guidelines/orders of government and advisories of health department regarding Covid-19. He further added that Srinagar Police has adopted this community policing initiative to make sure that people become aware about Covid appropriate behaviour.