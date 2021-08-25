Police distributes masks, sanitation products at Baghat Chowk

Srinagar, Aug 25: To enhance sense of community partnership in fight against Covid - 19 pandemic, Srinagar Police distributed masks, sanitizers, hand washes and other sanitation products among general public at Baghat Chowk here today.
Srinagar Police has adopted this community policing initiative to make sure that people become aware about Covid Appropriate Behaviour. The items were distributed under the supervision of SHO Sadder Raies Hassan.
Meanwhile, Police facilitated the mourners during the Muharam procession taken out at Arbal Shalimar. During the procession, SHO HarwanAyub Rather distributed water bottles and refreshment among the mourners.