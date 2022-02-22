Srinagar

Police file around 1000-page chargesheet in Srinagar acid attack case

"About 1000 page Chargesheet Filed today against 3 accused, 2 adults & 1 Juvenile in Hon'ble CJM court & JJB . Petition also filed to try juvenile as per JJ act as crime is heinous in nature & juvenile is above 16 & below 18 years, " police said.
A girl holds a poster during a protest against acid attack on a Srinagar girl, on Wednesday February 2, 2022.[Representational Picture]Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Feb 22: District Police Srinagar on Tuesday filed about 1000-page chargesheet against three accused-2 adults and a juvenile in the acid attack on a woman in Hawal area of Srinagar on February 1.

Police had arrested the three accused the very next day.

"Acid attack: About 1000 page Chargesheet Filed today against 3 accused, 2 adults & 1 Juvenile in Hon'ble CJM court & JJB . Petition also filed to try juvenile as per JJ act as crime is heinous in nature & juvenile is above 16 & below 18 years. Detailed press release will follow, " a police spokesman said this afternoon.

Given the heinous nature of the crime, SSP Srinagar had immediately formed a Special investigation team with SP North Raja Zuhaib-JKPS as Chairman and SDPO Khanyar, SHO Nowhatta, SHO Safakadal and SHO Women PS as members leading to the arrest of the three accused.

