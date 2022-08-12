Police increase aerial surveillance in Srinagar ahead of Independence Day

Srinagar Aug 12: Police on Friday said it has increased aerial surveillance in major markets of Srinagar city city ahead of Independence Day.
"Aerial watch is being maintained in major markets of Srinagar city, looking for miscreants, criminals and subversive elements. Such elements should know that there is an eye above looking for them, " a police spokesman said.
Pertinently, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal today chaired a security review meeting ahead of Independence Day.
As per a police spokesman, all gazetted officers of Srinagar district participated in meeting.