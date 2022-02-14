Police launch Women’s Safety Squads in Srinagar

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Kashmir Range (CKR) Sujit Kumar launched the squads by flagging off first patrolling of these squads.

Speaking on the inauguration, the DIG applauded District Police Srinagar for the initiative. “This will bring down crime against women and prevent crimes like the recent acid attack by acting as a deterrent,” Kumar said.

SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, and other senior officers of district police were also present at the inauguration.