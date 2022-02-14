Police launch Women's Safety Squads to curb crime in Srinagar
Srinagar Feb 14: District Police Srinagar on Monday launched two women's safety squads for ensuring safety and security of women in Srinagar city.
DIG Central Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar launched the squads by flagging off first patrolling of these squads.
Speaking on the inauguration, Kumar applauded district police Srinagar for the initiative and said this "will bring down crime against women and prevent crimes like the recent acid attack by acting as deterrent".
SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, and other senior officers of district police were also present at the inauguration.
Initially two squads were launched which will be patrolling areas around coaching centres, schools, colleges and other vulnerable areas in Srinagar city.
These squads will also be directly in touch with administrators of the educational institutions/coaching centres for immediate action in case of any emergent requirement.
Each squad will contain 5 Lady Police officers/ Personnel each.
One lady Inspector namely Khalida Parveen of Srinagar Police has been made overall incharge of these two squads.
Earlier, a dedicated women's helpline 9596770601 was launched by Srinagar Police which is already operational 24x7 exclusively for women's safety related issues.
This squad will work in close coordination with PCR vans, jurisdictional police stations and women's Police Station, Rambagh.
"Srinagar Police ensures all citizens that crime against women will not be tolerated at all and both preventive & corrective measures in this regards will be vigorously implemented, " a police spokesman said.