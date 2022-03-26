Police organise seminar on ‘India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic’
Srinagar, Mar 26: As part of ongoing countrywide celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Kashmir Zone Police organised a seminar on ‘India’s response to Covid-19 Pandemic’ at PCR Kashmir.
On the occasion, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SSP PCR Kashmir Zubair Ahmed. Moreover, Prof. Abdul Manan, Dr. Khalid Parvaiz and SSP Sajad Khaliq acted as Jury members.
Students from Kashmir University and colleges viz, Amar Singh College, Maulana Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial College Bemina, Govt Women’s College Nawa Kadal, SP College Srinagar, Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar and Govt Women’s College MA Road participated in the said seminar.
Speaking at the seminar, the participants commended the collaborative work done by the police, doctors, civil administration and the people in controlling the situation during the pandemic in entire country particularly in Kashmir. They also appreciated the sacrifices made by each member of the society to make the anti-covid measures successful. They also applauded the role of Health & Police departments who worked as frontline warriors.
IGP Kashmir in his address, appreciated the efforts of participating students in delivering their opinion on the topic and wished them best of luck for their future. He also advised the students to remain focused in their career and always take part in such events to showcase their talent.
Yarzuq Bilal of Amar Singh College clinched 1st position, Tamanna Rehman of Govt Women’s College MA Road secured 2nd Position where as Albieza of SP College Srinagar secured 3rd position. The winners were awarded with a merit certificate, trophy and cash prize of Rs 6000, Rs 4000, and Rs 3000, respectively by the Chief Guest. Besides, all the participants were awarded with participation certificates while as the Jury members were also awarded with mementos by the Chief Guest.
The objective of organising said event was to provide a platform to the youth to freely express their opinions and perspective. At the end, vote of thanks was presented by DIG CKR Srinagar and in his address he thanked all the organising members, jury members, participants for making this seminar successful. Later on, all the senior officers shared lunch with the young participants and accompanying faculty members.